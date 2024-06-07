ROCKINGHAM – The 2024 Plaza Jam Concert Series continues drawing crowds to downtown Rockingham with Chocolate Chip taking the stage Thursday night.

Kim Williams, City of Rockingham downtown events coordinator, said the crowd was not as big as opening night, but attributed the slight dip to graduation and summer vacations.

“I’m pleased, very pleased. I think we have a great lineup this season. I just hope people come out and enjoy it. It is hot today, but it’s not too bad. There may be a little (drop-off) but today was the last day of school, so people were doing events for that. I’m very pleased with the crowd. The lineup helps. [Chocolate Chip] has a following.”

This year marks the 21st anniversary of Plaza Jam. With the 2024 season just getting started, Williams believes many of last Thursday’s attendees will make downtown Rockingham the go-to place every second Thursday of the month. Future acts include: the North Tower Band July 3, Too Much Sylvia August 1, The Tams September 5, and The Embers featuring Craig Woolard rounds out the series Oct. 3. Each performance takes place the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

“We’ll have to remember (the next concert) is Wednesday night, July 3, so we don’t interfere with any fireworks going on on the fourth. We’re going to push that so people will know it’s Wednesday concert, Thursday fireworks. [The North Tower Band] are a top-40 band. There’s something for everybody,” Williams said.

While promoting the opening night of Plaza Jam last month, Williams said she hopes to have some of the best bands working the Carolinas in Rockingham every month.

“The whole point behind Plaza Jam is to bring bands to Rockingham you would otherwise have to travel to see,” Williams said.