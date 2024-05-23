Richmond County residents can have fun for a good cause starting Friday with the kickoff of the 2024 Hamlet Lions Club Spring Carnival.

Located in the Hamlet Fairgrounds, across from Hamlet Lake, the Hamlet Lions Club Spring Carnival runs Friday through Sunday with all of the proceeds going to the Hamlet Lions Club.

“We’ve been coming down to Hamlet about three or four years now. The Lions Club had fairs on-and-on for years. The fair went away for a while. They got in touch with us one year, and we couldn’t come. The next year we said ‘Let’s play ball.’ We struck up a deal and we’ve been here ever since,” said Rocky Brown, the owner of R&D Amusements.

Spring Carnival runs Thursday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 1 to 10 p.m. Friday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Brown said the Carnival will feature familiar food and drink items, as well as rides for all ages and abilities.

“We have the Paratrooper, the Hurricane, which is new this year. It takes you up around 40 feet, and bounces you around really good. It’s a really, really fast and high-powered ride,” Brown said. “We have the Faris Wheel, the Tempest, the Round up, swings, kiddy boats, a kiddy coaster, motorcycles, slides, we have a bunch of stuff. We have something for everyone. We have all of your funnels cakes and treats – cotton candy – and there will be food vendors out here … It will just be a fun family time.”

Thursday morning, Brown and crew put the finishing touches on the rides. Shortly after passing the county safety inspection, the rides opened for the first night. Although proud to raise money for the Lions Club, which provides student scholarships as well as a variety of other area philanthropic efforts, Brown said what makes it all worthwhile is the playful laughter of attendees

“We enjoy it. There are days we want to quit. I’m not going to lie to you. I’m dirty and sweaty today. We’re going through ride inspection. We have to be open by 5 o’clock, and have to have everything pretty and clean and our uniforms on,” Brown said. “There are days I want to quit, but when I see everybody having fun with the lights on and the rides moving like they’re supposed to move, I say ‘Ok, that’s why we do it.’ It makes it all seem worthwhile.”