A collaboration between the Rockingham Dragway and the Richmond County Tourism Authority resulted in a fun night at the track for many visitors Thursday.

As part of the Meals, Wheels and Deals open house event last Thursday at the Rockingham Dragway, visitors had an opportunity to race their personal vehicles on the track.

“I’ve been here as a kid to watch NHRA or whatever. I haven’t actually been out here and run anything,” said Dillon Covington, who tested his Tesla Cybertruck Thursday. “… It’s pretty quick. I let off before the end, so I’m going to do it again. It’s fun. It’s something you have to try. It was way cooler than I thought it was going to be.”

Throughout the night, motorists of all backgrounds took their turn on the Rockingham Dragway. Whether testing their 2008 Toyota Corolla or their 2018 Chevrolet Corvette, Rockingham Dragway officials did not turn any driver away. Those without high-performance vehicles had an opportunity to sit shotgun with Roy Hill Racing School driver as he or she accelerated to more than 100 miles-per-hour down the track. That ride along included child passenger Olivia Adams, who began her run with a thumbs up and a smile that did not go away until long after she exited the vehicle.

“I love it. That’s why we own the track. It’s the thrill of competition, speed, horsepower. We know it’s great, it’s just getting everybody else to understand it,” said Daniel Van Horn, who co-owns the Rockingham Dragway.

Van Horn thanked the Roy Hill Racing School, the participating drivers and the Richmond County Tourism Authority for making Thursday possible. He credited Meghann Lambeth, director of the tourism authority, for coming up with the idea for an open house in 2023. In the second iteration of the event Thursday, Van Horn said it was even better the second time around.

“It was really the same spirit, the same atmosphere. We are just thankful to the people that came out. It’s all about the people. We’re here every weekend with events. We just need the people to come out and give it a shot, and they will fall in love with it just like we did,” Van Horn said.

Thursday was just the beginning of many events to come this summer. With races featuring virtually all makes and models, as well as regular classes for drivers interested in straight-track racing, Van Horn believes there is plenty to look forward to in the coming months.

“I could not be any more excited. We had a great April, probably the best April this track has ever seen, and I’m confident in saying that. The rest of the year is full. Every weekend has something substantial – a substantial race or a substantial event, and they’re all different and have a different following,” Van Horn said. “It’s difficult not to get excited because it’s not the same thing over and over again. It’s different races, different people from different parts of the country, and all over the world come out and see the races. It’s exciting to get them to see the renovations and the spirit of the track … I’m just humbled by it all.”