LAURINBURG — Two suspects surrendered to Laurinburg police Tuesday in connection to a death on Wagram Street.

At 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 26-year-old Antonio Tyrone Ingram and 22-year-old Tyrell Devon Leggett surrendered to the Laurinburg Police Department, according to information released from LPD. Both Ingram and Leggett were charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, felony conspiracy, and discharging a firearm in the city in connection with the shooting on March 14 on Wagram Street that resulted in the death of Denver “Mesha” Quick.

Both Ingram and Leggett were jailed under no bond.