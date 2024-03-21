RICHMOND COUNTY — In a thrilling display of athleticism and community spirit, Top Guns Strength and Performance Gym emerged victorious in the recent CARE Group Dodgeball Tournament held in Aberdeen, NC on Saturday, March 16, 2024. The tournament, organized by The CARE Group, Inc., wasn’t just about the exhilarating sport of dodgeball; it was a platform for rallying support for essential community programs, including mentoring at-risk youth, tutoring low-literacy adults, and promoting digital literacy.

Facing stiff competition from ten other teams, including representatives from various local businesses and organizations such as Golf Pride, AC-Sandhills, and Rec Room Southern Pines, the team from Top Guns Gym showcased exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the event. Led by Gym Owner Rex Crouch, the team comprised Luke Bullard, Ricky Davidson, Larry Lindsey, Jeffrey McCormick, and T.J. Wilkerson, with reserve player Jill Crouch ready to step in if needed.

The tournament commenced with Top Guns swiftly dispatching their first opponent, demonstrating their dominance from the outset. As matches progressed, they encountered increasingly challenging opponents, with each game testing their resilience and strategic prowess. In a particularly intense semi-final match, Gym Owner Rex Crouch’s tenacity and quick thinking proved pivotal in securing victory.

As the clock ticked down and exhaustion set in, Rex Crouch resorted to the first and last “D” of dodgeball—dodge! With sheer determination, he wore down the opposing team, seizing the opportune moment to taunt them into lobbing another ball his way. Leaping to his left, he snatched the ball mid-air, forcing out the player who threw it and allowing Luke Bullard to rejoin him on the court with a fresh arm. This critical recovery came just in time as the whistle blew, signaling the end of the match, with Top Guns emerging victorious with two players to their opponents’ one.

Entering the championship match with renewed vigor, Top Guns turned up the heat, slinging with everything they had. Dodging, dipping, ducking, diving, and dodging, the team of 30-year-olds and up showed no signs of old age on the court. With precision and determination, they targeted their opponents, securing hits until the final throw sealed their victory—the 2024 CARE Group Dodgeball Tournament Championship.

Celebrating their well-deserved triumph, the team was joined by their jubilant family and friends on the court, basking in the glory of their achievement. Gym Owner Rex Crouch expressed his pride, and joked saying, “Well done fellas, 2024 undefeated dodgeball champs! We will all be at the chiropractor Monday!”

As the championship trophy now proudly sits at the entrance to Top Guns Strength and Performance Gym in Rockingham, the team invites the community to come and see it, encouraging aspiring athletes to join their ranks. Furthermore, in the spirit of giving back to the community, Top Guns Gym will host the “Lifting For A Cure” Weightlifting Competition on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024. All proceeds from the event will benefit the JRA Foundation in honor of Ms. Charlotte Marks. The competition will feature registration from 8-9am, warm-ups from 9-9:45am, and the main event starting at 10:00am. Entry to the competition will cost $25 including a commemorative shirt. Spectators are welcome free of charge, and shirts will be available for purchase at $25, with all proceeds and donations going to the JRA Foundation. Join Top Guns Gym in supporting a worthy cause and witness the dedication and passion of local athletes as they compete for a cure