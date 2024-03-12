Scotland High School’s Beta Club recently helped greet parents, students and visitors, pass out programs, guide future Betas and serve refreshments at the Laurel Hill Elementary School Beta induction.

LAUREL HILL — Scotland High School’s Beta Club recently helped out at the Laurel Hill Elementary School Beta induction.

Students helped greet parents, students and visitors, pass out programs, guide future Betas, and serve refreshments.

Laurel Hill Elementry Principal Kesha Hood invited Scotland Betas advisor Joe Graves to be the guest speaker. He discussed the importance of Beta in the community, and important figures both famous and local who are Beta alumni. He also talked about the excitement of the Beta convention.

In the end, the spotlight was on the new members of Laurel Hill Elementary Beta, who have proven they are extraordinary students and worthy to be called Beta, Graves said.