Scotland County 4-H is thrilled to extend a warm invitation to all youth and families to join our vibrant community of learners and explorers.

Remember, all registrants must be enrolled in 4HOnline to participate in our exciting programs.

Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store:

4-H PLANTS Special Interest (SPIN)

What: With a rich array of workshops and events spanning various interests, from the realms of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to the wonders of art, animal science, and gardening, there’s something for everyone to discover and enjoy. All registrants must be enrolled in 4HOnline.

Registration is due two weeks prior to the event.

For more information, contact Angela D. Galloway at 910-277-2422 or email at [email protected].

Visit our website for calendar updates. We look forward to seeing you and your child “learning by doing.”

4-H Crime Scene Investigation: North Carolina

When: April 4-5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Who: Ages 12-18

Where: Laurel Hill Community Center, 14940 Church Street, Laurel Hill, NC

Cost: $10 (includes lunch and a t-shirt)

Registration Deadline: March 28

What: Join us as we delve into the intriguing world of forensic science. Young detectives will tackle the challenge of solving a hit-and-run accident using a variety of cross-curricular techniques, including blood typing, forensic anthropology, fingerprint analysis, and more.

This hands-on experience promises not only an exciting adventure but also insights into potential careers in forensic science and law enforcement. For more information, please contact Angela D. Galloway at 910-277-2422 or Jennifer Townsend at 910-773-1930.

4-H County Activity Day

When: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 6:00 PM

Where: 231 East Cronly Street, Suite 800, Laurinburg, NC 28352

Cost: FREE (youth will earn 4-H Bucks)

What: Mark your calendars for an event in which youth learn and develop their life skills and talents. 4-H County Activity Day offers youth ages 5-18 a platform to showcase their skills and interests across 35 categories, including arts, crafts, science projects and more. This event is a chance to witness the creativity of our local youth. To participate, complete the registration by April 19, and select your preferred category. Don’t miss out on this enriching experience.

South Central District 4-H Activity Day

When: Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Where: Scotland County High School, 1000 West Church Street, Laurinburg, NC 28352

What: Following the 4-H County Activity Day, youth ages 8-18 who participate are eligible for the South Central District 4-H Activity Day. This event provides a thrilling opportunity for young individuals to present their ideas, talents, and perspectives in a supportive and encouraging environment. Through presentations, participants learn to express themselves confidently, develop critical thinking abilities, and enhance their communication skills. It’s a day filled with excitement, learning, and camaraderie!

For more information on these events and to stay updated on our calendar, please visit our website at scotland.ces.ncsu.edu. We’re excited to welcome you and your child to Scotland County 4-H, where we believe in “learning by doing” and fostering a passion for lifelong learning and discovery.

For any inquiries or assistance with registration, please feel free to contact Angela D. Galloway at 910-277-2422 or via email at [email protected]. See you there!