Home News History comes to life at Fairview Heights News History comes to life at Fairview Heights February 27, 2024 Third graders at Fairview Heights participated in a 'Living Wax Museum.' Students dressed as their favorite historical or influential figure and shared captivating stories and information with visitors. Photos courtesy of Richmond County Schools Third graders at Fairview Heights participated in a 'Living Wax Museum.' Students dressed as their favorite historical or influential figure and shared captivating stories and information with visitors.