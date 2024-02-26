The Richmond Raiders Varsity Basketball Team defeated the Southern Lee Cavaliers 87-46 on Thursday. The Raiders took East Chapel Hill on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. The Raiders are 21-5 on the season and 14-0 in their conference. Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life

