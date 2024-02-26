Home News 14-game win streak continues for Raiders NewsSports 14-game win streak continues for Raiders February 26, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The Richmond Raiders Varsity Basketball Team defeated the Southern Lee Cavaliers 87-46 on Thursday. The Raiders took East Chapel Hill on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. The Raiders are 21-5 on the season and 14-0 in their conference. Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life Photos courtesy of Our Raider Life ❮ ❯ The Richmond Raiders Varsity Basketball Team defeated the Southern Lee Cavaliers 87-46 on Thursday. The Raiders took East Chapel Hill on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. The Raiders are 21-5 on the season and 14-0 in their conference. View Comments Rockingham clear sky enter location 9.8 ° C 12.4 ° 6.9 ° 47 % 0.5kmh 10 % Tue 13 ° Wed 13 ° Thu 13 ° Fri 9 ° Sat 3 °