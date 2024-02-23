The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank True Blue Bloodhounds for the recent donation of two bloodhounds to the sheriff’s office.

True Blue Bloodhounds is a non-profit organization that trains bloodhounds for law enforcement, as well as for search & rescue teams. Bloodhounds, Taurus and Poseidon, are both fully certified. Poseidon has already began working and Taurus will be on patrol soon. “Thank you to Mike & Deb for their time and dedication to help law enforcement and search teams to make not just our community, but so many more communities safer” said Sheriff Mark Gulledge. The Campbell’s are from New Jersey and both work with the Middlesex County, N.J. Prosecutors Office. Pictured are Sheriff Gulledge, Mike Campbell, Sgt. Dustin Cain with K-9 Taurus, Deputy Paul McDole and Deb Campbell