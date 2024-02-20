ROCKINGHAM — The National WIC Association is celebrating 50 years of service as well as observing National Nutrition Month in March.

Since it’s inception, 89 USDA State WIC Agencies have been created including, 50 state health departments, 33 Indian Tribal Organizations, the District of Columbia, and 5 territories. In commemoration of 5 decades of service a 25-recipe cookbook has been developed using products provided through the WIC Program.

The Richmond County WIC Program will also observe March as National Nutrition Month. “March is a great time to reevaluate any goals you may have set about making informed food choices and developing healthful eating and physical activity habits”, states local WIC Director, Saquana Miller-Nunn.

This year’s theme is “Beyond The Table”. As a community engagement campaign, the WIC Program will host a county wide food & baby item drive. Decorated boxes will be distributed throughout the county on March 1st and collected on March 29th . Individuals are encouraged to donate nonperishable food and new/gently used baby items (excluding clothing). Items collected will be given to Crisis Center located at the local Dept of Social Services and then shared with families in need. Boxes will be placed at the following locations:

Richmond County Administration Bldg; Rockingham, NC

Thomas H. Leath Library; Rockingham, NC

Richmond County Sherrif’s Office; Rockingham, NC

City Hall; Rockingham, NC

Hamlet Library; Hamlet, NC

City Hall; Hamlet, NC

Kemp Library; Ellerbe, NC

Larger items may be donated by calling 910-997-8313.