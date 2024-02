This week’s Rotary Club of Laurinburg program featured Brownie Futrell, Master judge with North Carolina Pork Council and a Whole Hog judge at the inaugural Suds & Swine: Beer, BBQ, & Music Festival. Futrell spoke on the importance of BBQ festivals and competitions and how they benefit the community. The Suds & Swine BBQ Festival will be held at McDuffie Square in Downtown Laurinburg.