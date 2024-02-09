ELLERBE — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has recovered two deceased individuals in separate incidents in the past two weeks.

On Sunday, January 28, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Springhill Church Road in reference to a potential deceased body inside a residence.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the male victim, Damian Ray Brayboy, 29, appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds. Investigators processed the scene and have been working the case as a homicide.

Investigators are asking for anyone with any information to call the Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454, Richmond County 911 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-410-1117.

On Monday, February 5, there was a mobile home fire in Ellerbe.

A male victim was located by the Ellerbe Fire Department inside the residence.

The body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiners Office in Raleigh for identification. The sheriff’s office, Richmond Co. Fire Marshal, N.C. SBI and the ATF are investigating to determine the cause and origin. No foul play is expected. It’s unclear what started the fire at this time.