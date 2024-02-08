Tillman proposes resolution to change calendar law

HAMLET — First-semester testing in Richmond County Schools next school year will not conclude in December and will extend past Christmas Break, despite the the board of education acknowledging that it is not in the best interest for students and staff.

Dr. Kate Smith, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, presented two proposed calendars to the board, one with the first semester ending on Jan. 17 and the other on Dec. 20. Richmond Early College operates on a different schedule than the rest of the district.

Chairman Wiley Mabe recognized that at the January board meeting, he advocated for an even split of 16 weeks of schooling before and after Christmas Break. That way, testing would conclude in December. “It would be a great benefit for our kids and our staff,” Mabe stated in January. “I just think it would help with our test scores. They’re out — You stay away from it for 14, 20 days and you go back and you forgot some of it.”

However, such a decision would violate the calendar law set forth by General Assembly, which states that the first day of school is not allowed to start the Monday before August 26.

“Since that point in time, I have been presented some pertinent information and talking to folks much more knowledgeable than I am concerning that” Mabe continued. “That would violate state statutes and that has some penalties for us individually. I cannot in good faith recommend us doing that when the risk of a misdemeanor plus board members losing their seats because the General Assembly, in its infinite knowledge, has not adequately addressed a problem, they do not view it as a problem. They are bowing to the pressures that be from the tourism industry and those folks. It’s all about money from their end. It would put a stain and it would put a bad eye on Richmond County Schools and Richmond County board. I cannot in good faith go that route.”

Superintendent Dr. Joe Ferrell agreed that the best option would violate existing state statues.

“It would be a really hard thing to sit here and say I recommend option 2 (end date of Dec. 20) given what you just shared,” Dr. Ferrell said. “We are happy to implement whatever traditional calendar the board chooses. To directly answer your question, option 2 is better for our students and staff.”

Board member Cory Satterfield asked if central office has looked at having an unbalanced schedule, which some school districts operate under. He stated that there is always 10-11 days after Christmas break where no new learning is taking place due to the upcoming exams. Dr. Smith responded that they have done an unbalanced schedule before, but if implemented this year, it would mean a lopsided 75 to 100 school day semester.

“It would be so incredibly unbalanced,” Dr. Smith said, adding that previous feedback was not positive about this decision.

Board member Ronald Tillman proposed they write a resolution asking for state legislators to look at updating the calendar law so that it permits a schedule that allows an optimal testing window for students. He also added that the board of commissioners could join their resolution, and that way, legislators would have a better understanding of their position and they would have a record to back it up.

“We’ve been saying it for years and they’re not changing it,” said vice chairman Bobbie Sue Ormsby. Board member Scotty Baldwin agreed, adding that the 37 school districts that currently operate outside of the calendar law need to band together and put forth their own resolution about why the current policy is outdated and ineffective.

Dr. Ferrell said there are three other school districts in the region who operate outside of the calendar law. Mabe said he’s talked with Sen. Dave Craven and Rep. Ben Moss about the calendar law and said they are both in support of changing it.

“That tourism lobby is huge and it’s going to take a big push from everyday folks, where the rubber meets the road, to do that,” Mabe said.

A resolution will be brought forth at their March meeting. The board unanimously approved the option 1 calendar, with first-semester testing ending on Jan. 17 in 2025.

