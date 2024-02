Congratulations to Zane Searcy, pictured alongside First Vice-Commander Carlton Hawkins, who won this year’s North Carolina 16th District Oratorical Contest at Catawba College. The district includes Richmond and Moore County. He was representing American Legion Post 147 Rockingham-East Rockingham. Searcy had to deliver an eight to ten minute speech entirely with no notes; he rehearsed with Hawkins once every week for the last month. His next step is completing in the NC 4th Division on Feb. 24.