Home Features RSHS shines at Beta Convention FeaturesLifeLifestyleNews RSHS shines at Beta Convention January 31, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint RSHS Beta were the Show Choir Champions at the North Carolina Beta Convention. Contributed photos RSHS Beta placed in second for the Small Group Talent at the North Carolina Beta Convention. Contributed photos ❮ ❯ RSHS Beta were the Show Choir Champions at the North Carolina Beta Convention. RSHS Beta placed in second for the Small Group Talent at the North Carolina Beta Convention. View Comments Rockingham overcast clouds enter location -0.6 ° C 0.8 ° -1.5 ° 83 % 0.5kmh 99 % Wed 2 ° Thu 5 ° Fri 4 ° Sat 2 ° Sun 4 °