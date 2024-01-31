RSHS Beta were the Show Choir Champions at the North Carolina Beta Convention. Contributed photos

RSHS Beta were the Show Choir Champions at the North Carolina Beta Convention.

Contributed photos

<p>RSHS Beta placed in second for the Small Group Talent at the North Carolina Beta Convention.</p> <p>Contributed photos</p>

RSHS Beta placed in second for the Small Group Talent at the North Carolina Beta Convention.

Contributed photos

RSHS Beta were the Show Choir Champions at the North Carolina Beta Convention.

RSHS Beta placed in second for the Small Group Talent at the North Carolina Beta Convention.