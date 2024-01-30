Richmond Early College participated in a Beta competition.

“A huge thank you to the parents and guardians of these students,” shared Tara Simmons Hancock. “And thank you to the bus drivers and chaperones who helped us, as well as Tony Clewis.”

Agriscience

• 10th grade Ella Popowich- 3rd place

• 12th grade Carly Gardner- 4th place

• 9th grade River Melton- 2nd place

Biomedical Health Science

• 10th grade Jentry Denson 2nd place

• 9th grade Emma Allen 1st place

French

• 9th grade Natalie Richardson 3rd place

Language Arts

• 9th grade Sophia Garner 3rd place

• 10th grade Taylor Crouch 5th place

Math

• 12th grade Nathan Cloninger 5th place

Science

• 11th grade Mary Lee 4th place

Social Studies

• 10th grade Owen Hancock 1st place

Spanish

• 12th grade Damian Zamora 1st place

• 9th grade Adrian Zamora Sanchez 3rd place

Technology winners – REaCH 5th place

• Landon Dunn , Antonio Franco , Michael Barbee , Joshua Comancho , Damien Zamora, Morgan Ludlum , Willie Breeden , Kimahri Johnson , John Patterson

Drawing

• Division I Emma Stephenson 2nd place

Hand Drawn Anime

• Division I Diana McLester 4th place

Jewelry

• Division I Addison Conner 3rd place

Sculpture

• Division I Mackenzie Hill 4th place

Scrapbook

• Mary Lee, Carly Gardner, Kennedy Fields, Angel Aguirre, Maddie Boyette, Cheyenne McDonald 2nd place

Quilling

• Division II Marianna Mendoza Mendez- 2nd place

Accessorized Design

• Carly Gardner, Kennedy Fields, Mary Lee 3rd place