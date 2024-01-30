Richmond Early College participated in a Beta competition.
“A huge thank you to the parents and guardians of these students,” shared Tara Simmons Hancock. “And thank you to the bus drivers and chaperones who helped us, as well as Tony Clewis.”
Agriscience
• 10th grade Ella Popowich- 3rd place
• 12th grade Carly Gardner- 4th place
• 9th grade River Melton- 2nd place
Biomedical Health Science
• 10th grade Jentry Denson 2nd place
• 9th grade Emma Allen 1st place
French
• 9th grade Natalie Richardson 3rd place
Language Arts
• 9th grade Sophia Garner 3rd place
• 10th grade Taylor Crouch 5th place
Math
• 12th grade Nathan Cloninger 5th place
Science
• 11th grade Mary Lee 4th place
Social Studies
• 10th grade Owen Hancock 1st place
Spanish
• 12th grade Damian Zamora 1st place
• 9th grade Adrian Zamora Sanchez 3rd place
Technology winners – REaCH 5th place
• Landon Dunn , Antonio Franco , Michael Barbee , Joshua Comancho , Damien Zamora, Morgan Ludlum , Willie Breeden , Kimahri Johnson , John Patterson
Drawing
• Division I Emma Stephenson 2nd place
Hand Drawn Anime
• Division I Diana McLester 4th place
Jewelry
• Division I Addison Conner 3rd place
Sculpture
• Division I Mackenzie Hill 4th place
Scrapbook
• Mary Lee, Carly Gardner, Kennedy Fields, Angel Aguirre, Maddie Boyette, Cheyenne McDonald 2nd place
Quilling
• Division II Marianna Mendoza Mendez- 2nd place
Accessorized Design
• Carly Gardner, Kennedy Fields, Mary Lee 3rd place