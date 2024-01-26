Maurice Fonte Wall has been charged with discharging a firearm. He was admitted on Jan. 18 into the Richmond County Jail. His court date is scheduled for Feb. 8 in District Court. Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Wall has prior convictions for burning personal property, selling Sch. II drugs, and communicating threats.

Omarion Decoreius Cassidy has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a minor and discharging a weapon into an occupied building in an incident on Jan. 17. Cassidy’s court date is scheduled for Feb. 5 in Superior Court. His bond is set at $40,000.

Daily Journal Staff