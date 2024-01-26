PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe reached more than 27,000 Tribal citizens in 2023 through programs and services. Over the past year, Chairman John L. Lowery also updated several programs to allow services to be available to more families.

“As I began my second year as Chairman, the momentum continued as we improved and increased support for our families,” Lowery said. “I am thankful for our staff’s hard work, and the efforts of the Tribal Council, who work daily to meet the needs of our Lumbee citizens. Our accomplishments in 2023 reflect a thorough look at where our Tribal Citizens need support.”

Three major changes include doubling the available Down Payment Assistance amount to a maximum of $20,000, a policy change that allows families to build homes on land that is not road frontage, and passing of a $39 million budget that includes a Residential Services Department which will focus on transitioning families from rental housing to permanent housing.

Other accomplishments from 2023 include the creation of the New Health and Human Services Department, which will provide various health-related services, once funding is secured. Also, Lumbee Holdings, Inc. created a fourth business called Lumbee Support Solutions, LLC.

Construction

The Lumbee Tribe constructed its 250th home, which was built for Lumbee citizen homeownership. Also constructed were walking paths and shelters at Southern Spirit (Back Swamp) and Two Streams (Prospect); 12 new homes for individuals in the Homeownership program; and 13 homes for rental use.

A total of $2 Million in infrastructure work was completed at Cheraw Acres in Hoke County and Bear Creek in Parkton.

The Lumbee Tribe was awarded $7.4 Million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency to construct 30 homes.

Lumbee families now have more opportunities to have a home following groundbreaking and construction at five upcoming housing communities; including Dreamcatcher Arrowpoint (Pembroke), Cheraw Acres (Hoke County), Bear Creek (Parkton), Raynham Tribal Community and Pine Needles Senior Village (Rowland).

Federal Recognition

In 2023, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina hosted the inaugural gala aimed at supporting full Federal Recognition.

Legislatively, the tribe worked with the North Carolina General Assembly in the creation of House Resolution 499 to encourage the passage of the Lumbee Fairness Act for which more than 260 tribes on record proclaimed their support.

Cultural Center

The Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center saw the installation of a concession market building. The center’s playground received a rubber surfacing and concrete pathways for handicapped accessibility. The tribe also updated pool at Aquatic Center by adding steps and canopies.

The cultural center was also the site of the annual Winter Solstice event, where 1600 families were provided food and goods through a collaboration with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C.

The Lumbe Tribe Cultural Center also welcomed thousands to the Dance of the Harvest Moon Powwow.

The tribe has received 2.95 million from the state budget, for the Lumbee Tribe Agricultural and Natural Resources Department, “Strike at the Wind!” Outdoor Drama, and revitalization at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

Other highlights:

— Energy Department outreach exceeds $1.3 million in relief for 7,000 clients.

— Chairman Lowery and the Lumbee Tribal Council hosted 19 Community Meetings.

— Serving approximately 805 youth in grades K – 12 with U.S. Department of Education grant programs.

— Appointing Eric Freeman to the Supreme Court of the Lumbee Tribe.

— Publishing Lumbee Today Newsletters – Spring/Summer and Fall 2023.

— Dedicating the new Administrative Building and celebrated Pine Needle Senior Village, which is coming to the Rowland Community.

— Worked with Congress to introduce the Lumbee Fairness Act, which would provide full recognition and associated federal protections to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

— Welcomed new community partnerships – LREMC – $200,000 commitment to the Lumbee Tribe

— over the next five years, Lumbee Guaranty Bank – $100,000 toward Cultural Center renovations and

— Duke Energy Foundation – $150,000 grant.

— Held first Lumbee Day at North Carolina General Assembly.

— Held the first Lumbee Night with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

— Collaborated with Amazon to offer Lumbee Tribal Members Free Amazon Prime Accounts.

— 27 families served with transitional housing (housing for 90 days)

— 71 families provided housing Financial education workshops.

— Awarded $99,000 in Scholarships to 186 Lumbee College Students

— Awarded 216 Student Housing Vouchers, which paid for housing for Lumbee College Students.

— Provided 32 rental homes to Veterans and their families.

— Assisted 48 families with Down Payment Assistance to purchase a home.

— Rehabilitated 217 homes for homeowners.

—Managed 474 mortgages for tribal citizens.

— Lumbee Tribal Security conducted more than 2550 Wellness checks for elders and Veterans at tribal housing unit.

— Welcomed 8,000 visitors to the Lumbee Aquatics Center.

— The Boys & Girls Clubs served 515 students during regular programs and summer camps.

—Served 2046 Veterans through our Veterans Services programs.

—Extended Tribal Enrollment hours on Monday nights to better serve tribal citizens.

— Purchased land in the Rennert and Maxton Communities for homes.