ROCKINGHAM – FirstHealth is pleased to announce that Tammy Brigman-Wallace, FNP, has joined Gleybis Sanchez Lobaina, M.D., at FirstHealth Internal Medicine-Rockingham.

Brigman-Wallace brings more than 30 years of nursing experience to her new role at FirstHealth Internal Medicine. She began her nursing career as an emergency department nurse at Moore Regional in Pinehurst in 1994. She went on to become the clinical director of the emergency department at Moore Regional Hospital– Richmond. She most recently served as a nurse practitioner with FirstHealth Cardiology-Rockingham.

Brigman-Wallace earned her associate degree in nursing from Richmond Community College and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Winston-Salem State University. She went on to receive a Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in 2019.

A native of Richmond County, Brigman-Wallace brings a diverse skill set to the field of internal medicine, focusing on community-focused care that integrates evidenced-based initiatives and holistic approaches.

To schedule an appointment with Tammy Brigman-Wallace, FNP at FirstHealth Internal Medicine-Rockingham, call (910) 417-4005.