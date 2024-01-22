The Richmond Senior High School cheerleaders beat Purnell Swett at the North Carolina Cheerleading Coaches Association’s State Championships today at Davie County High School to take home the title of State Champions.
The Raiders competed against the Rams in the Coed Varsity Non-Tumbling Division 1 to claim best team in that division.
Dozens of high school and middle school teams from across North Carolina traveled to the small high school west of Greensboro in hopes of bringing state champion titles to their respective communities.