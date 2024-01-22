First Horizon, recognized as one of the World’s Best Banks of 2023, by Forbes Magazine The World’s Best Banks 2023 (forbes.com) and local non-profit, Sandhills Community Action Program (SCAP), collaborate to help families access homeownership; with a focus on families with low to moderate income. The two have partnered to provide Homebuyer Education Workshops, for aspiring homeowners. Nina Walker, Executive Director of SCAP said, “The workshops (which are free and open to the public) teach about budgeting and credit, the homebuying process, options for downpayment assistance and mortgage loans. Housing Counseling improves the likelihood that a household is ready for the long-term legal and financial responsibility of homeownership and that the terms and conditions of a mortgage are well-matched with the households personal and financial circumstances.”

Those who are not immediately mortgage ready, continue with pre-purchase housing and credit counseling – working on budgeting, improving credit and growing their savings. SCAP’s Housing Counseling services are available to potential homeowners, current homeowners facing foreclosure, as well as potential and current renters.

Operating under the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, SCAP is a HUD Approved Housing Counseling Agency, providing counseling for any housing need. Visit the SCAP website at www.sandhillscap.org or contact SCAP at 910-410-0207 ext.109 for more information.