All incidents took place in Rockingham unless otherwise noted.

Jan. 4

At 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the Dollar General on Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect obtaining $775 under false pretenses for a rental property. The case is active.

Jan. 5

At 11:27 a.m., officers responded to Steele Street following a report of a busted window, valued at $300. The case is active.

At 4:51 p.m., officers responded to Jerry Lynn Drive near Hood Street following a report of a suspect firing a firearm within city limits. The case is active.

At 4:28 p.m., officers responded to the county tax office on Fayetteville Road following a report of a suspect using a counterfeit $20. The case is active.

Jan. 6

At 5:51 p.m., officers responded to Corner Cupboard on South Hancock Street following a report of a suspect assaulting an officer and resisting arrest. The Rockingham Police Department charged Robert Boyd.

At 3:40 p.m., officers responded to Walmart to serve a warrant for larceny and possessing stolen goods. The Rockingham Police Department charged Clarissa Ratliff.

Jan. 8

At 7:04 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Roberdel Road following a report of a stolen SCCY 9mm pistol. The case is active.

At 12:44 p.m., officers responded to CVS following a report of a smashed Redbox screen, valued at $600. The case is inactive.

Jan. 10

At 12:31 p.m., officers responded to an apartment on Cauthen Drive at Crown Pointe Apartments following a report of a suspect obtaining $3,000 under false pretenses. The case is active.

At 6:06 p.m., officers responded to an abandoned structure on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing $1,000 worthy of electrical wiring from a power box. The case is active.

At 6:36 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Pineridge Drive following a report of $1,000 of damage to a Chevrolet Tahoe. The case is inactive.

Jan. 11

At 10:41 a.m., officers responded to a rental storage facility on South Hancock Street following a report of a suspect breaking into storage units and stealing two rolling Craftsman toolboxes, valued at $4,000. a Dewalt cast iron table saw, valued at $2,500, a cast iron band saw, valued at $2,500, a laptop, valued at $2,300, a Troy-Bilt lawnmower, valued at $1,200, four tires and rims, valued at $850, two Craftsman weedeaters, valued at $200, and a Craftsman chopsaw, valued at $25. The case is active.

At 3:52 p.m., officers responded to Richmond Road following a report of a stolen 100 gallon gas jug, valued at $150. The case is active.

Jan. 12

At 4:53 p.m., officers responded to a residence on West Temple Avenue following a report of unknown suspects breaking into a victim’s residence and breaking a door, valued at $200. The case is active.

Jan. 15

At 6:23 p.m., officers responded to Tractor Supply following a report of a suspect stealing two Ariat work boots, valued at $200. The case is active.

Jan. 16

At 8:55 p.m., officers responded to East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect driving while impaired and damaging property. The Rockingham Police Department charged an unknown individual.

Jan. 17

At 7:16 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Ledbetter Road and Richmond Road Extension following a report of the window of a Hyundai Elantra being busted. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

CORDOVA — At 6:21 p.m., deputies responded to Ledbetter Road following a report of an individual cursing in the roadway. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Crystal Marie Gantt.

Jan. 18

At 1:29 a.m., officers responded to West Franklin Street following a report of a suspect hitting a victim with a bat and damaging the windshield of a Ford Edge, valued at $450. The Rockingham Police Department charged Lance Litefe Coley.

