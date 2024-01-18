“You can do anything you set your mind to. Just truly believe in your self,” Bowe said. “I’m super grateful and proud to be from Rockingham, North Carolina.”

ROCKINGHAM — It’s been just over a year since GRAMMY-award winning singer-songwriter Dante Bowe performed during the 2023 MLK Celebration Weekend in Rockingham, but there’s been many more accolades added to his resume

Bowe was named the 2023 BMI Gospel Songwriter of the Year, performed at the Soul Train Awards and released his self-titled album, Dante Bowe. Saturday, January 14, 2023, was also proclaimed Dante Bowe Day in Rockingham.

“It meant a lot for me,” Bowe said about the honor bestowed upon him by Mayor John Hutchinson. “All of my family, childhood friends are there [in Rockingham]. When I was younger, I didn’t imagine having my own day. It also showed my how much my hometown loved me.”

His musical journey beg at Prayer Faith Temple Church of God in Christ in Hamlet. His family would sing at all family functions and reunions.

“There was a lot of singing and shouting and stuff there,” Bowe said. “I think I ultimately got my charisma from the church and my voice from my family. It all happened in Rockingham.”

When it was time time for Bowe to leave his small-town and explore the world as a musician, Bowe recalls that his father didn’t want him to go. Other than that, Bowe said he was ready to branch out.

Even when he was younger, song-writing always came natural to the star. Creativity was just second nature.

“I kind of just start rambling and saying stuff and it becomes a song,” Bowe said. “I’m serious. I hate to say it like that, it’s just whatever in my spirit. I just blurt it out.I feel like from the first release to this release, it’s kind of just been the same thing. I try to go in and be as free as possible.”

The self-titled release, Dante Bowe, is his first project that is experimenting with R&B and pop sounds. It’s also multi-lingual.

“People can expect to hear a gumbo of sounds,” Bowe said. “I ultimately wanted to create something that will take my music to the world in a way that it’s never been taken before. I wanted to be transparent on the album and relatable, and I hope people can feel that when they listen to it.”

As always, Bowe’s faith influences his output of work, whether he’s writing a gospel song or singing an Al Green cover.

While all the songs are like children too him, he highly recommends listeners check out Your Majesty and Wind Me Up.

Throughout his career, Bowe believes his song-writing has remained steady, but it’s his performance ability that has grown the most. His hard-work is reflected in his performance at the Soul Train Awards last year.

“It was an experience that I want to have all the time,” Bowe said about the two-week experience in LA. “It was definitely boot camp but I felt the growth in that short period of time.”

Bowe said it still amazes him that a song can start with himself and a friend in the studio, and suddenly, there’s 10,000 people singing that song at a concert.

Bowe had some words of advice to those in Rockingham who want to follow their dreams. He also added that he hopes he will be able to do something “cool” in his hometown next year.

“You can do anything you set your mind to. Just truly believe in your self,” Bowe said. “I’m super grateful and proud to be from Rockingham, North Carolina.”

