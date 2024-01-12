Jan. 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:08 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on South Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and damaging boards, valued at $100, on the side of the house. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Paul Anthony Worthy Jr.

Jan. 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:45 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Allen Road following a report of a suspect assaulting an individual with a deadly weapon. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Andres Aries Nicholson.

HAMLET — At 1:41 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Walker Lane following a report of a suspect communicating threats and damaging an interior wall, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Jan. 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:18 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Edwards Circle following a report of a suspect entering the home and stealing assorted jewelry, valued at $400, a jewelry box, valued at $25, a clock/radio, valued at $35, and two Blink security cameras, valued at $80. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:47 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sandy Ridge Church Road following a report of a suspect stealing batteries, valued at $200 from a John Deere tractor. A Massey Ferguson tractor battery, valued at $175, was also stolen. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

