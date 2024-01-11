HAMLET — On January 16th, Richmond Early College alumni will host an Informational College Panel titled “El Primer Paso,” meaning “The First Step.” The event will feature distinct college representatives, admission officers, and current students from various NC universities, including UNC-Chapel Hill, Appalachian State, NC State, UNC Charlotte, and Harvard University. Topics of discussion will include steps to applying to college and FAFSA, scholarship opportunities, and pre-college programs. Additionally, there will be a Q&A session at the end, where attendees can ask specific questions to both college informational officers and current college students.

The event will be conducted in Richmond Community College in Grimsley 102 in both English and Spanish, with the English panel occurring from 5-6 pm, followed by the Spanish session from 6-7 pm.

According to the US Census, in Richmond County, only 12.8% of individuals hold a bachelor’s degree, significantly below the state average of 33.9%. In light of this, the event aims to raise awareness among all Richmond County students and families regarding the opportunities available to them across colleges in North Carolina and beyond. The focus is on highlighting how college can be accessible and affordable, emphasizing that barriers such as language, socio-economic status, citizenship, and other demographic factors do not have to hinder individuals from reaching their educational goals.

This will be the second year this panel is occurring. Last year, Yesenia Garcia and Valeria Carranza, former Scotland, and Richmond Early College graduates, hosted the first panel intending to provide additional support to students, specifically those from Latine backgrounds.

This year, an additional Richmond County Alumni, Carolina Mendez, will be joining. Both Yesenia and Carolina are first-generation college students who come from immigrant backgrounds. They both understand the struggles of navigating college applications and the stress induced by the lack of family experience with the system and differences in language accessibility.

Now both in college, they have noticed the need for Latino and geographical representation in both faculty and student bodies. Recognizing the challenges faced by students from minority backgrounds often due to a lack of support in the educational system, they would like to create a space where students from all backgrounds feel encouraged and inspired to pursue higher education.

If you are interested in attending the event, RSVP at the following link. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdnmq24eNbwsHxLIfJwgG9lMkWeYS6g3JC7 jexmdN0j6yyXSw/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2g_jzWXO75yoCnnkOZxUvPIqC4l5qRmvjjtuq 0VSyngulKWJW1d5p1SnM

If you would like to know more about the College Panel or are in search of support regarding applying to college, please do not hesitate to reach out to the following emails: Yesenia Garcia: Ygarcia2@uncc.edu Carolina Mendez: Camendez@unc.edu

**********

El 16 de enero, alumnos de Richmond Early College organizarán un panel universitario informativo titulado “El Primer Paso”. El evento contará con la participación de distintos representantes universitarios, funcionarios de admisiones y estudiantes actuales de varias universidades de Carolina del Norte, como UNC-Chapel Hill, Appalachian State, NC State, UNC Charlotte y la Universidad de Harvard. Los temas incluirán los pasos para presentar la solicitud de ingreso a la universidad y la forma de FAFSA, las oportunidades de becas y los programas preuniversitarios. Además, habrá una sesión de preguntas y respuestas al final, en la que los asistentes podrán hacer preguntas específicas tanto a los funcionarios de información de la universidad como a los estudiantes universitarios actuales.

El evento tendrá lugar en Richmond Community College en aula Grimsley 102, tanto en inglés como en español. La session en inglés tendrá lugar de 5 a 6 p. m., seguida de la sesión en español de 6 a 7 p. m.

Según el censo de los Estados Unidos, en el condado de Richmond, solo el 12.8% de las personas tienen una licenciatura, una cifra significativamente inferior a la media estatal del 33.9%. En vista de esto, el evento tiene como objetivo crear conciencia entre todos los estudiantes y familias del condado de Richmond sobre las oportunidades disponibles en las universidades de Carolina del Norte y más allá. El objetivo es destacar cómo la universidad puede ser accesible y economico, discutiendo que barreras como el idioma, el nivel socioeconómico, la ciudadanía y otros factores demográficos no tienen por qué impedir que las personas alcancen sus metas educativas.

Este será el segundo año en que se lleve a cabo este panel. El año pasado, Yesenia García y Valeria Carranza, antiguas estudiantes de Scotland y Richmond Early College, organizaron el primer panel con la intención de brindar apoyo adicional a los estudiantes, específicamente a los de origen latino.

Este año, se unirá una alumna adicional del condado de Richmond, Carolina Méndez. Tanto Yesenia como Carolina son estudiantes universitarios de primera generación que provienen de entornos inmigrantes. Ambas comprenden las dificultades que incluye tramitar las solicitudes de ingreso a la universidad y el estrés inducido por la falta de experiencia de familiares con el sistema y las diferencias en la accesibilidad lingüística.

Ahora que están en la universidad, se han dado cuenta de la necesidad de representación latina y geográfica tanto en la facultad como en el estudiantil. Reconociendo los desafíos a los que se enfrentan los estudiantes de grupos minoritarios, a menudo debido a la falta de apoyo en el sistema educativo, les gustaría crear un espacio en el que los estudiantes de todos los orígenes se sientan apoyados e inspirados para cursar estudios superiores.

Si está interesado en asistir al evento, confirme su asistencia en el siguiente enlace. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdnmq24eNbwsHxLIfJwgG9lMkWeYS6g3JC7 jexmdN0j6yyXSw/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2g_jzWXO75yoCnnkOZxUvPIqC4l5qRmvjjtuq 0VSyngulKWJW1d5p1SnM

Si desea obtener más información sobre el panel universitario o está buscando apoyo para postularse a la universidad, no dude en comunicarse con los siguientes correos electrónicos. Yesenia García: Ygarcia2@uncc.edu Carolina Méndez: Camendez@unc.edu