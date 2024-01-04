“We just want to continue the legacy of Martin Luther King,” shared Jennifer Watkins. “This is something (my uncle J.C. Watkins) looked forward to every year. We definitely need to keep the dream alive.” The MLK Celebration Foundation met on Thursday at Leak Street Community Center to go over a few final details before next weekend. The MLK Gala will take place at Liberty Place on East Washington St. from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, kicking off a whole weekend of events, including the parade in Rockingham at noon. “We just want to thank all of the sponsors who have been so gracious and contributed this year for the celebration so that we can keep this wonderful legacy of Dr. King and J.C. Watkins alive in Richmond County,” shared Sabrina McDonald. Not pictured are Rev. Dian Jackson-Davis, Barbara Moton, Michael McRae and Maurice Stuart.