Nov. 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:15 a.m., officers responded to Dunham’s Sports following a report of a DUI. The Rockingham Police Department charged Joseph Ronald Tinker.

Dec. 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:14 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Church Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a victim’s home. Various items, including an Nintendo Switch, valued at $200, a a black fanny pack and a backpack, valued at $100, an emerald stone ring, valued at $500, a paper check, valued at $560, and various bank cards, were stolen. The case is active.

Dec. 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:02 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Beaverwood Court following a report of a suspect grabbing a victim by the neck and slapping them in the face. A white powdery substance and a green leafy substance were found on the suspect. The Rockingham Police Department charged Jonathan Keith Owens.

Dec. 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:34 p.m., officers responded to Walmart following a report of a suspect stealing $1,059 in assorted goods. The Rockingham Police Department charged Donald Lee Hales.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:46 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Spruce Street following a report of a stolen Palmetto semi-automatic handgun, valued at $300. The case is active.

Dec. 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:36 p.m., officers responded to Sonic following a report of a lost or stolen Diamondback (Taurus) pistol, valued at $280. The case is active.

Dec. 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:21 a.m., officers responded to Hunter Circle following a report of gunfire. Nine shell casings were found on the scene. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Dec. 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:18 a.m., officers responded to Roberdel Road at Linden Drive following a report of a suspect possessing marijuana. The Rockingham Police Department charged Adrian Cley Bowden.

Dec. 8

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:15 a.m., officers responded to Pineridge Drive following a report of a stolen vehicle with $1,500 of Milwaukee tools inside, along with a diploma and a grandmother’s ashes. The case is active.

Dec. 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:53 p.m., officers responded to Timber Ridge Apartments on Steele Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and stealing $80 in cash along with various debit and credit cards. The case is active.

Dec. 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:23 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Bryan Circle following a report of a stolen Bass boat and trailer, valued at $5,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:47 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Pineridge Drive following a report of a stolen 32 inch Roku TV, valued at $100, and a broken door, valued at $50. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Dec. 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:28 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Loch Haven Road following a report of stolen coins, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 12:34 p.m., deputies responded to Doby Mercer Drive following a report of a damaged rear bumper and tail-light, valued at $600. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:26 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Homeplace Road following a report of a suspect stealing a registration tag off of a vehicle. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:26 a.m., officers responded to the woods along Long’s Pool following a repot of a stolen iPhone 14, valued at $900. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:12 a.m., officers responded to Walmart following a report stolen merchandise, totaling $235. The Rockingham Police Department charged Kaitlyn Ann Hatcher.

Dec. 16

ELLERBE — At 3:16 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Rosa Terry Road following a report of stray dogs killing four chickens, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:25 p.m., deputies responded to Walmart following a report of a suspect possessing suspected methamphetamine. The Rockingham Police Department charged John Duckery Seales III.

Dec. 17

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:25 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Gaston McLean Road following a report of a lost or stolen brown pitbull. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:15 a.m., officers responded to Lucky Stop on East Broad Avenue following a report of a DUI. The Rockingham Police Department charged Timothy Tyrone Harris.

Dec. 18

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:03 a.m., officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express following a report of a suspect breaking into vehicles and stealing $800. The case is closed by exception.

Dec. 18

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:21 p.m., officers responded to Walmart following a report of an unknown suspect stealing various apparel, totaling $120. The case is active.

Dec. 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:39 a.m., officers responded to Speedway Gas Station following a report of a robbery. $153 in cash was stolen. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:01 p.m., officers responded to Walmart following a report of a suspect obtaining a hoverboard under false pretenses. The Rockingham Police Department charged Arthena Maria Stanback.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.