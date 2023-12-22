Staff with Church Community Services and Campbell Soup Company are shown together after Campbell’s donated more than 40 bikes and dozens of turkeys to the Christmas Cheer Program.

More than 40 bikes were unloaded from a truck Thursday to distribute to families in need for Christmas.

LAURINBURG — Campbell Soup Company took part this week in the spreading of Christmas Cheer by donating more than 40 bikes and dozens of turkeys to the Church Community Service’s Cheer Program.

Through the program, individuals, businesses, organizations, churches, and more adopt families that are referred to them by Scotland County Schools social workers and take them shopping for Christmas. This year, 138 applications were received from families in need to participate in the program.

“We know not all will get adopted so we go ahead … and start shopping for them,” said Denise Riggins, the Church Community Service’s administrative coordinator.

Due to limited resources, the center counts on organizations to come to donate items.

“Some of the families requested bikes and we couldn’t do ‘em. They’re coming back today and so they’re very excited,” Riggins said on Thursday.

Through the program, Riggins said about 200 families will be adopted this year.

Campbell Soup’s Hazel Tatum said that the bikes are collected from the company’s technicians.

“We ask for donations of bikes and any donations that we get from each department, whether it be from individuals or the department as a group, we take those bikes and we deliver them to different areas throughout the community … Wherever the need is, that’s where we go,” Tatum said.

In total, Campbell Soup Company was able to donate 179 bikes this year,

In addition to the bikes, the company was able to donate leftover turkeys that were given to their employees.

“We just wanted to make sure that we shared because we had an overage,” Tatum said.

Tatum said that Campbell Soup makes it a priority to give back to the communities that give to them.

“They make it the purpose in what we do which is to make sure we are giving back to those that are in need because we know that there are people in the community that can give and they’re giving and they’re doing and they’re purchasing from Campbell’s. We’re able to then turn around and give it back,” Tatum said.

