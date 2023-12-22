The Lumbee Tribal Council recognized Shelia Godwin, center, who was recently crowned the new North Carolina Indian Senior Coalition Princess.

PEMBROKE — During the December Lumbee Tribal Council Business Meeting, the Lumbee Tribal Council recognized the winners of the 2023 Creative Writing/Art Competition.

The winners of the Creative Writing Competition are: Wendell Brewington- first place (5-6th grade); Zyana Ransom – second place (5-6th grade); Madison Chadwick – first place (7-8th grade); Joanna Taylor – second place (7-8th grade); Adrian Brewington third place (7-9th grade); Aiden Smith -third place (7-8th grade); Isabella Hammonds – Honorable Mention (8th grade); Skyler Locklear – Honorable Mention (8th grade); and Patience Jacobs – Art Contest first place winner (7th grade).

The Lumbee Tribal Council recognized Shelia Godwin, who was recently crowned the new North Carolina Indian Senior Coalition Princess. Godwin, who received a standing ovation, is a member of the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. and the wife of former Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin. She is a retired art educator for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Sheila Goodwin is also an artist and volunteer art instructor who designs a variety of native artworks, including gourd designs, regalia, native dolls, ribbon skirts and shirts and much more. In her new role, Sheila Godwin will represent the eight American Indian Tribes in N.C.

Chairman Lowery congratulated Sheila Godwin and Councilman Dewey McNeill presented her with a gift in honor of her new title.