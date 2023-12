LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Landfill and County Recycle Centers will have adjusted hours for the holiday season.

The landfill will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26. It will reopen at 8 a.m. on Dec. 27. It will also be closed for New Year’s Day on Jan. 1, 2024.

The recycling centers will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2024.