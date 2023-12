Officer Cody Tyler was selected as “Officer of the Year” by the Hamlet Police Department. The Officer of the Year award is selected by nominations by Officer peers and based on performance and dedication to the department throughout the year.

Major Marc Terry (retired) received this year’s “Chief’s Award” by the Hamlet Police Department. This award is chosen by the Chief of Police and awarded to individuals who go above and beyond their required duties.

