Home News Intensity and excitement NewsSports Intensity and excitement December 21, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Rockingham Dragway ended the 2023 season with a bang at the No Prep Racing Series Dig or Die: Christmas Clash 4. Photo courtesy of Terry Clark/Visit Richmond County Photo courtesy of Terry Clark/Visit Richmond County Photo courtesy of Terry Clark/Visit Richmond County Photo courtesy of Robbie Singletary Drone Photography/Visit Richmond County ❮ ❯ Rockingham Dragway ended the 2023 season with a bang at the No Prep Racing Series Dig or Die: Christmas Clash 4. View Comments Rockingham clear sky enter location 0 ° C 2 ° -1.7 ° 44 % 1.8kmh 0 % Thu -0 ° Fri 1 ° Sat 4 ° Sun 4 ° Mon 7 °