ROCKINGHAM — The second-ever Rockingham Christmas Festival will be held in downtown Rockingham from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Stores and restaurants will be open with vendors on the sidewalks in between. A new addition this year will be food trucks in the former Food King parking lot and at the square.

Dancers will perform at Food King Plaza. Eric Whitfield and the RCC Choir will provide music for the event and a Christmas sing-along for the finale.

Simply Chic Boutique, Our Southern Roots and Willow Tree & Company will be open late like last year. This year, Hillside Florist and Gifts will also be open along with the new Hippy Dippy Marketplace.

The Richmond County Partnership for Children will hold Story time at Nana’s Coffee Rocks at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30.

Bring your camera for photos with Sparky, the fire dog, and with Santa Claus!

For more information, call 910-331-9965. This year’s is event is sponsored by the Rockingham Downtown Corporation, City of Rockingham, WAYN Radio and Coldwell Banker.