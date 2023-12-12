“We are so thankful for each person who made this event a success!” shared Visit Hamlet, NC in a Facebook post. “We are excited to watch the parade grow and shine brighter each year! Thank you so much for supporting us and our ideas for this parade, as well as the many other events we host throughout the year. Without each of you this would not be possible!”

Various performances and floats kept the audience entertained all night in Hamlet. Finishing out the rankings in the Hamlet Parade of Lights were Joy FWB Church and Ellerbe Fellowship Baptist Church in second and third place respectively.

“Cousin Eddie” walks down the Main Street of Hamlet during their Parade of Lights on Thursday. The Cooke Boys Septic Service won the Director’s Choice Award for their ‘Christmas Vacation’ themed float. In first place, Richmond County Hospice won for their float.

Various performances and floats kept the audience entertained all night in Hamlet. Finishing out the rankings in the Hamlet Parade of Lights were Joy FWB Church and Ellerbe Fellowship Baptist Church in second and third place respectively.

“We are so thankful for each person who made this event a success!” shared Visit Hamlet, NC in a Facebook post. “We are excited to watch the parade grow and shine brighter each year! Thank you so much for supporting us and our ideas for this parade, as well as the many other events we host throughout the year. Without each of you this would not be possible!”