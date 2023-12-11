Laura and Jessica Laney helped little Miss Scarlet Lee get magic reindeer food ready for a visit from Rudolf and the gang.

WADESBORO — The Anson County Farmer’s Market closed their season with a grand finale visit from Santa Claus on Saturday, December 9, calling the event Seasons’ Eatings.

Traveling all the way from the North Pole, Santa enjoyed the Carolina sunshine while posing for pictures with all the good little boys and girls he will soon be visiting on Christmas Eve. After visiting with Santa, children were invited to pick up free holiday themed coloring sheets and crayons.

Laura Lainey, and her daughter Jessica, assisted Santa by helping tiny hands make reindeer food in anticipation of a visit from Rudolf and the gang. In addition to supervising reindeer food preparation, Jessica operated the free coffee station, keeping customers warm while they perused all the local wares on display.

Local farmer Roger Robinson and James Lee came out to show case their canned vegetables and impressive mess of collards greens. Robinson grows the vegetables he cans, displaying a striking array of jarred jellies, pickles, and vegetables to carry folks through the winter season.

Owner of LA Hillbilly’s out of Lilesville, Emily Huntley-Bowers, came out to support her young entrepreneur daughter, Rabon Bowers, displaying her sweet holiday crafts. Rabon owns Ray’s Royal Sweets, making sugar cookies, cakes, and other treats. More information can be found about her delicious artisan crafts on her Facebook page, Rabon Bowers.

Perennial favorite Carolyn Williams tantalized customers with the mouth -watering smell of collard green sandwiches. Williams also frequents Rocky Mount AME Zion Church where she sells her brightly arrayed jars of chow chow, hot chow chow, pear and fig preserves, hot pepper infused vinegar, and many other delectable goodies.

Even Ansonville Mayor-Elect, Angela Caraway, came out dressed head to toe in holiday cheer. Though her bright smile spread enough merriment, Caraway will be inspiring even more good will on December 20, when the Caraway Foundation will be partnering with Mountaire Farms and Food For Families, giving away food to families in need this holiday season. The event will be starting at 9 a.m. at the Caraway Foundation and will continue until food supplies run out.

Not just a location for gathering and camaraderie, the Anson County Farmer’s Market encourages local, small business promotion and keeps county residents stocked with artisan crafts and delicious, locally grown produce. Though the season has ended for the 2023 year, the Farmer’s Market will be back in the spring. On April 27 the Anson Farmer’s Market will be hosting a plant sale featuring vegetable starts, herbs, and flowers for all your gardening needs. The market plans to re-open for the 2024 calendar year in mid to late May.