Securing the victory

December 8, 2023

Sophomore Jacob Rankin nailed a three-pointer as time expired to seal a 106-81 Raider victory over Pinecrest on Tuesday. Fellow players and fans rushed onto the court to celebrate the incredible shot.

Camden Ratliff | Our Raider Life and the Daily Journal