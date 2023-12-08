Sophomore Jacob Rankin nailed a three-pointer as time expired to seal a 106-81 Raider victory over Pinecrest on Tuesday. Fellow players and fans rushed onto the court to celebrate the incredible shot. Camden Ratliff | Our Raider Life and the Daily Journal

Camden Ratliff | Our Raider Life and the Daily Journal

