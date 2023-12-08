ROCKINGHAM — Construction costs for the new auxiliary gym at Richmond Senior High School have been higher than anticipated.

Maintenance Director Steven King said that a plan to relocate electric conduits and wiring was quoted by the architectural firm LS3P to be in excess of $500,000.

King stated that the contractor LS3P was then able to provide a revised price from their subcontractor that was at $224,000. Subsequently, King asked if they could receive any other quotes from other subcontractors, which all arrived at over $300,000.

“It is what is sometimes,” King said. “We fortunately do have a good bit of contingency for all of three [Mineral Springs and Fairview Heights additions] of the projects.”

Under the advice of their lawyer, a construction change directive (CCD) was issued to review the details of the costs and lay out a new plan of work. LS3P has issued a revised plan to lower the pipes that will go under the electrical conduits, and some drain pipes that were already put in will be taken back out and lowered at a fraction of the cost.

King said the site has been idle for a few weeks, but in the new CCD, the price is not to exceed $224,000. If the subcontractor is able to do the job for less, 75% of the savings will go to the school system, and 25% will go to subcontractors under the CCD.

The new directive was signed by Superintendent Dr. Joe Ferrell last week. Materials are currently getting mobilized to the site to advance the project.

Board member Cory Satterfield asked how much in contingency funds they have for the project. There is currently about $276,000 allotted for the RSHS auxiliary gym, leaving a difference of about $50,000.

“We haven’t put the first block down,” Satterfield cautioned.

“True but we have a lot of contingency…from the other two projects,” King said. “We will probably be pulling from those to finish the high school.” That course of action would require board approval.

The walkway from the current gym to E Building was demolished in October. The former completion date for the project was Oct. 18. 2024; it has now been moved to Nov. 25, 2024.

“We have a good plan and I feel comfortable about it,” King concluded. “We’re in a much better place than we were before.”

School Assignment Policy

Executive Director of School Administration & Policy Dr. Tesha Isler informed the board that there are 334 students in Richmond County Schools who attend a school outside of their attendance zone.

Isler shared feedback from a survey that was shared district-wide to gather input on the school assignment policy. 33 survey responses from principals, teachers and students were gathered.

Under the revised policy, siblings of a student who has been assigned to a different school due to disabilities can now attend the same school. Isler shared that this change in language was prompted by school social workers.

Other language that was revised for clarity included that any appeal of an assignment will be directed toward the board of education and all requests for change of assignment forms must be submitted by June 15.

All students on a re-assignment plan may be required to transfer to their home school if attendance or discipline become an issue.

Richmond School Employees may requests their child be assigned to any school in the district district that the superintendent may accept or deny based on availability.

Facility Use Study

Richmond County Schools will hire Dr. Jim Watson of WSSR Consulting Group to perform a facility study beginning in January and to be completed by April 15, 2024. The cost for this will be $24,000.

This study will outline student capacity at all school, gather demographic data and share projected future student enrollment. It will recommend any needs for renovations, additions or possible new schools, as well as the consolidation of existing schools. The study will also collect data on all existing playgrounds and school bleachers. It will not address any maintenance needs.

“This will help us to determine what’s going on with our facilities, what we need to be thinking about, and do we want to apply for a capital needs grant, which I really want to do to see if we can build something in addition to our current projects,” said Dr. Joe Ferrell.

Satterfield said this sort of project was well-needed. Board Member Ronald Tillman agreed with Satterfield.

“It’s a conversation that’s worth having and making sure that we are making the best decisions moving forward,” Tillman aid.

Satterfield noted that if there is any data shared regarding the need to combine schools in the future, it will help that that information is being shared from an objective third-party who can guide the board in the right direction.

The motion to go forward with the facility study was unanimously accepted by the board.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.