Magician Steve Somers performs a water-vanishing trick with the help of a volunteer.

Fun was had by all at the Jingle Bell Magic Show at the Leath Library on Tuesday, followed by a visit from Santa Claus.

Everyone loved interacting with Tucker the Turtle. The theme for the night was sharing and caring during a time of giving.

