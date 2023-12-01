ROCKINGHAM — The Christmas spirit abounds in Richmond County!

In addition to celebrating our many nature trails in Richmond County, we are compiling a list of addresses for a Richmond County Christmas Lights Trail with the help of the ladies at Hamlet Depot & Museums. Please complete the google form via the QR code in the picture to enter your business or home address to be included! We will accept entries starting today, December 1, until Friday, December 22. The list and map will be updated weekly with new entries.

Help us showcase the heartwarming Richmond County Christmas spirit and create a fun holiday break activity!

Governor Cooper issued a proclamation in January that stated in part, “Trails offer quality-of-life benefits to all North Carolinians as expressions of local community character and pride, as outdoor workshops for science education, as tools for economic revitalization, as free resources for healthy recreation, as accessible alternative transportation, and as sites for social and cultural events.” And those benefits were realized this year—over 1400 trail events in every part of the state so far. The Department of Natural and Cultural Resources hosted 14 Trail Days weekends in communities across North Carolina.

Read more about our Great State’s Year of the Trails in North Carolina here.