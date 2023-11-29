ROCKINGHAM — Social media threats online directed toward Richmond Senior High School have caused a change in the dismissal procedure for multiple schools, resulting in delays on Tuesday.

“Recently there have been social media threats made toward Richmond Senior High School,” stated Ninth Grade Academy principal Joyce McRae in a recorded phone message sent to parents of students at the school. “Law enforcement has determined that there are no credible threats to the safety of students or staff members at this time.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, we implemented adjusted dismissal procedures to allow for an enhanced security presence and systematic release of buses followed by car riders,” said Kylie DeWitt, Executive Director of Communications for Richmond County Schools, in an email. “While details remain confidential, our priority is ensuring a productive learning environment and maintaining vigilance around any potential dangers.”

Multiple Facebook comments under a post on “What’s up Richmond County V2.0” indicate that there may have been multiple physical fights at RSHS resulting in the change. DeWitt clarified that the dismissal change was purely from the online threats rather than physical incidents.

McRae stated in the call that extra security has been added at the RSHS campus, and that the dismissal change resulted in longer than anticipated delays. McRae stated that bus riders may be getting home later than expected.

“We appreciate our continued partnership with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department to ensure each student, staff, visitor and volunteer is kept safe,” McRae concludes. “Please continue to talk with your student about the seriousness of making threats.”

This is a developing story. This story was updated with a statement from Richmond County Schools.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.