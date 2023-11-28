ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with setting fire to a vehicle at Shiv’s Corner on County Home Road.

Corey Allen Prisk, 38, has been charged with burning personal property, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and possession of a Sch. IV controlled substance.

On Sunday, Nov. 26, at 1:00 in the morning, patrol deputies were dispatched to Shiv’s Corner at the intersection of County Home Road and Wiregrass Road in reference to a person breaking into a vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they identified a man, Prisk, with a set of jumper cables standing outside a vehicle. Deputies watched surveillance video that showed Prisk attempting to siphon gas from a Dodge Caravan mini-van, then breaking by busting a window and starting a fire. Three Xanax tablets in a green grinder were found on Prisk.

Prisk was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $20,000 secure bond.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Prisk has prior convictions for larceny, breaking and entering, communicating threats, stalking, resisting arrest and obstructing justice dating back to 2007.