Sunshine Newton Tew shared with Santa Claus what she wanted for Christmas.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus heard from a steady stream of children of what they could plan to deliver to Hamlet for Christmas.

Rachel and Troy Garner chatted with Santa inside the cozy warmth of the Hamlet Depot.

Logan Caswell and Leanne Quiros play in the snow outside of the Hamlet Depot.

Araelei and Ava Bingham smile in the snow outside of the Hamlet Depot during the 37th annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Polar Express Experience. A Christmas Story and a live nativity scene was present at the tree lighting, along with singing by the Hamlet Senior Center Heavenly Choir. A free cookie and hot cocoa was provided by the Hamlet Fire Department and served by the HSC. To cap it off, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus were there to go over a few final details on children’s Christmas wishlist.

Justin and Zeke sat on Santa’s lap for a quick photo.

