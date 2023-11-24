ROCKINGHAM — After a three-year hiatus, Christmas on the Square is back in Downtown Rockingham on December 2nd. The City of Rockingham’s iconic Christmas celebration has been a staple in the community since 1995. It’s a day full of family-friendly activities, food, and festive cheer.

The event will feature more than 80 vendors, including a variety of food options, live music performances, and dance shows from local artists. Children will have a blast at the free Kids Zone, which includes bounce houses, an obstacle course, and a rock climbing wall. Special guests, Sparky from Rockingham Fire Department and Santa Claus, will arrive by train and be available for photos and Christmas requests throughout the day.

Food vendors will be serving up delicious treats including BBQ, soul food, and sweet treats. You won’t want to miss the car, truck, and bike show in the parking lot across from Hudson Brothers Deli organized by Bruce Webb. There will be cash prizes, so make sure to come and enjoy the festivities.

In addition to the fun activities, several organizations will be present to provide valuable information and demonstrations. The Rockingham Police Department will be on hand to provide information on the Governor’s Safety Program, while the Rockingham Fire Department will have a fire truck with Sparky on display. The Rockingham Lions Club Vision Van will offer free vision screenings, and Arts Richmond will showcase local Christmas-themed artwork and exhibits. A Toys for Tots box will also be available for donations.

Join us on December 2nd from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm to kick off the holiday month in Downtown Rockingham. Christmas on the Square is proudly sponsored by the Richmond County Tourism Authority and the City of Rockingham and organized by Carolyn Ford.