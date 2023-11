Nov. 16

HAMLET — At 10:04 a.m., deputies responded to Louis Breeden Boulevard following a report of a stolen license plate, valued at $45. The case is active.

Nov. 17

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:51 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Freedom Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into a home and stealing various clothes, jewelry, household items, tools and a tv, for a total value of around $500, while the victim was in the hospital. The case is closed by means other than arrest.