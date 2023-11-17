Raider Elite, a local 501c non-profit program that is the local AAU Travel football program, has qualified to play for a National title in Davenport, Florida the week of Dec. 11-16. The program consists of 95 kids across four different age groups. Three of their teams this year made it to the state AAU playoffs, with the 12u being the state runner-ups and the 10u being the state champions. Both teams have qualified for Nationals. “We would like to ask for your generosity and support of this very worthwhile program,” states a Raider Elite flyer. “Your kind donation will be used to help transport, house, and feed our players needing assistance on this trip.” Sponsorship opportunities are available for donations. For more information, contact Coach John Carter at 910-995-0385 or [email protected].