All incidents that were reported took place in Rockingham.

Oct. 24

At 7:33 p.m., officers responded to Roses on 1305 East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing two pairs of pants, a cardigan, and a shirt, at a total value of $80. The case is closed by exception.

At 1:59 p.m., officers responded to Hood Street at Leak Street following a report of a group of teenagers with one individual shooting from a stolen firearm. The Rockingham Police Department charged Jazalle Christopher Chambers, Shy’quail Chambers and Deandra Lesile.

Oct. 25

At 10:18 a.m., officers responded to Greene and Franklin Street following a suspect possessing methamphetamine and marijuana at a checkpoint. The Rockingham Police Department charged James Howard Frazier.

Oct. 27

At 7:04 p.m., officers responded to Hibbett Sports following a report of a suspect stealing various hoodies, jogging pants and other apparel totaling more than $800. The case is active.

Oct. 28

At 6:39 p.m., officers responded to Tractor Supply on Rockingham Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Husqvarna weedeater, valued at $199. The case is active.

Oct. 29

At 2:43 a.m., officers responded to La Cosa Nostra Lounge on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect discharging a firearm in city limits. 17 shell casings and four live rounds were recovered from the scene. The case is closed by exception.

At 7:34 a.m., officers responded to Pineridge Shopping Center following a report of a suspect breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and stealing a phone, valued at $1,000, a tote bag and wallet, valued at $350, and various identification cards. The case is active.

At 11:28 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Cabel Drive following a report of a stolen Behringer speaker, valued at $800. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Oct. 30

At 4:24 a.m., officers responded to Sport Cycles on Us 74 HWY following a report of a suspect entering the building by force and cutting a power wire, valued at $1,000. The case is active.

Nov. 1

At 1:00 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Rockingham Road following a report of a suspect attempting to break and enter a home with a hatchet. The Rockingham Police Department charged Marcus Jermaine Quick.

At 8:16 p.m., officers responded to Burger King following a report of an individual’s car being hit with paint balls. Five minutes later, officers responded to Corner Convenience for a second report of a vehicle being shot with a paintball gun, this time while the car was being driven. The case is inactive.

At 7:59 p.m., officers responded to Tractor Supply following a report of a suspect stealing various clothing items, valued at $600. The case is active.

Nov. 2

At 5:12 p.m., officers received a report of an individual being scammed for $2,350. The case is active.

Nov. 3

At 8:41 p.m., officers responded to Walmart following a report of an individual concealing merchandise and possessing a Sch. II controlled substance. The Rockingham Police Department charged an unknown individual.

Nov. 5

At 2:46 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Plum Nelly Road following a report of a lost or stolen 9mm Smith & Wesson firearm, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Nov. 6

At 3:32 p.m., officers responded to Black’s Tire following a report of a suspect stealing various tools and equipment, totaling over $1,500. The case is active.

At 7:02 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Palisade Circle following a report of a stolen gold Buick Century, valued at $5,000. The case is active.

At 6:01 p.m., officers responded to East Broad Avenue at South Long Drive following a report of an individual driving while impaired. The Rockingham Police Department charged Juan Diego Calel.

Nov. 11

At 7:35 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Garrett Street following a report of two damaged glass windows, valued at $500. The case is active.

Nov. 14

At 6:33 p.m., officers responded to a gas station on Fayetteville Road following a report of two stolen firearms, valued at $950, from a vehicle. The case is active.

