Mineral Springs Elementary School has been recognized as one of the top ten Title 1 Schools in North Carolina by the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program. “This prestigious award celebrates schools that have made outstanding strides in closing achievement gaps between student groups,” stated RCS Executive Director of Communications Kylie DeWitt. “Through their commitment to equity and excellence for all students, they have created an environment where students can thrive regardless of their background…Their innovative instructional practices, engagement initiatives and social-emotional programs ensure that all student have access to a high-quality education.” Teachers and administrators gathered for a photo at the November Board of Education meeting on Thursday evening.