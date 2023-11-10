ROCKINGHAM — Pattan’s Downtown Grille in Rockingham will be closing after eight and half years of business.

Their last day of operation will be Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Here is the following statement posted to the Pattan’s Facebook page.

After eight and a half years, we have decided to close Pattan’s Downtown Grille. While we have enjoyed every moment, the last three years have been very hard and we feel that it is time.

We would have never made it without the support of the following groups of people.

To you, our great customers, we cannot express how grateful we are to you. The friendships that we’ve made and seeing the faces of regular visitors has been pure joy.

To you, our wonderful employees, with all of the craziness of a restaurant and with the craziness of an owner who pushed as hard as he could and his drive for perfection, you all made us a great team.

To you, the City of Rockingham, the confidence you showed in us at the beginning and throughout the years, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You enabled us to accomplish a dream of ours.

We look forward to enjoying a great and relaxing meal in this beautiful restaurant when the new tenants open.

Our last day will be Wednesday, November 22nd. Again, thank you all. Here’s to a few more Pattan Specials and Pulled Pork Tacos!! – Julia and Tim Pattan

“As one door closes, another opens,” shared Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump in an email. “The City of Rockingham is pleased to announce that the doors at 228 East Washington Street will not remain closed for long. Stay tuned for more details on the newest dining destination coming soon to Downtown Rockingham!”