Nov. 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:28 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hudson Street following a report of a suspect backing into a victim’s van, causing $600 in damage. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 9:38 a.m., deputies responded to Impact Plastics on County Home Road following a report of a suspect stealing 30 production pallets, valued at $30. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Nov. 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:22 p.m., deputies responded to Auto Zone following a report of an individual driving without a license plate and possessing methamphetamine. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Dylon Jayce Welch.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:33 p.m., deputies responded to Eason Drive following a report of an individual driving under the influence of alcohol. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged David Earl Covington.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:17 p.m., deputies responded to Fayetteville Road following a report of an individual driving under the influence of alcohol. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Cristhian Eli Hernandez Rodriguez.

